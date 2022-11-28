Published November 28, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Much was expected of the Denver Broncos this season, as first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett had a sharp offensive background and an established quarterback in Russell Wilson to lead the attack.

However, the Broncos fell to 3-8 on the season when they dropped a 23-10 decision to the Carolina Panthers in Week 12, and Hackett could not offer any explanation for the team’s latest defeat other than the kind of head-slapping coach-speak he has delivered throughout the season.

“We’ve got to do a better job across the board and it starts with me,” Hackett said.

That statement gives the impression that the coach is taking charge, will study the specific loss and then come up with a workable solution. However, in the case of Hackett and the Broncos, it’s similar to what the coach has said from the start of the season when the Broncos dropped the season opener to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos are in last place in the AFC West, and their lack of offensive production is the biggest reason for their struggles this season. The Broncos have scored 157 points this season, the least among the 32 NFL teams.

Denver has allowed 194 points through 11 games, and that’s the 4th-best mark in the NFL. It seems quite likely that if the Broncos could upgrade their offense by a small percentage they would have a greater chance of winning. The loss to the Panthers is the only defeat suffered by more than 7 points this season.

Wilson continues to struggle in Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. He threw for just 142 yards against the Panthers, was sacked 3 times and had a passer rating of 73.8.