Published November 27, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Emotions were running high for the Denver Broncos on Sunday night as they stared down another defeat, this time against a Carolina Panthers squad that had lost three out of their last four games. At one point, Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell were seen having an intense moment on the sidelines, which unsurprisingly sent shockwaves across the football world.

The now-viral incident involved Wilson jawing at Purcell after the latter was called for a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. Wilson seemed to have something to say to Purcell as he made his way back to the sidelines, and for his part, the Broncos defensive tackle could not help but fire back at Wilson:

It is unclear what the two men had to say to each other, but what cannot be denied is that Purcell was pretty forceful with his reaction to whatever Wilson had to tell him. According to the Broncos star quarterback, however, he was just trying to hype his teammate up:

Russell Wilson told @KOAColorado that Mike Purcell was trying to pump him up on the sideline. “Let’s f’ing go.” Added that he and Mike are on the same page. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 27, 2022

Well, it looked like Purcell was really pumped. So much so, that all Wilson could do to respond was to give off an awkward nod. The Broncos star quarterback is clearly doing whatever he can to play down the incident, but you can be sure that fans and pundits alike will be putting a lot of stock into this exchange — and perhaps rightfully so.

For his part, Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett pleaded ignorance to the incident in question:

Nathaniel Hackett said he didn’t see Mike Purcell yelling at Russell Wilson on the sideline. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 27, 2022

Chemistry has been an issue for the Broncos throughout the season, and it is clear that they haven’t been able to fully work this matter out at this point in the campaign. Their next chance to do so would be in Week 13 against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.