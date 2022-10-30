The Denver Broncos picked up a crucial win in Week 8 over the Jacksonville Jaguars, shrugging off a sluggish first half in order to secure the victory. It took a while for Russell Wilson to get going on Sunday, and Nathaniel Hackett revealed the conversation he had with his quarterback that helped get him settled and turn things around. Via Nick Kosmider, Hackett detailed what he told Wilson after his first-half interception.

“Take a breath. Breathe. Do what you do,” said Hackett to Wilson after an early interception and Jaguars lead.

It seems Hackett’s sage words had their intended effect, as Wilson honed in and helped lead a comeback victory, 21-17. While it wasn’t a world-beating performance by any means, the Broncos did what they needed to do in order to add another tally to the win column, improving to 3-5 on the year.

Wilson also noted the change in game plan from Hackett that helped spur the comeback win. The Broncos increased their tempo during the second half of play which he claims by helped create some rhythm for the offense.

“We knew we had to get going,” said Wilson via Kosmider. “We were able to have some success with that.”

In the end, Wilson completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 252 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. After Travis Etienne punched in a one-yard TD late in the fourth, Wilson led a crucial drive that culminated in a Latavius Murray touchdown with just over two minutes left on the clock.

It seems the willingness of Nathaniel Hackett to up the tempo during the second half was a key reason for the favorable outcome, and perhaps it’s something he and Russell Wilson will look to continue implementing more frequently in the coming weeks.