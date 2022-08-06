‘Next level’: Russell Wilson’s ‘mental rep’ process at camp befuddles Broncos teammates

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are preparing for a massive year as they hope to make a run at a Super Bowl with their new quarterback. Right now in training camp, the team is going through a “mental rep” period. In case you didn’t know, Wilson absolutely loves that stuff.

To refresh your mind:

"The separation is in the preparation." – Russell Wilson Just because you can't play doesn't mean you can't get better. Mental reps🧠💪#MVPMind pic.twitter.com/osdjwQxHsE — Zach Brandon (@MVP_Mindset) October 21, 2021

Well, it appears Russell Wilson is back at it with his new squad where he visualizes essentially an entire team in front of him. His Broncos teammates truly can’t believe it, either.

Via James Palmer:

#broncos are going through a mental rep period. Heard this about Wilson. He literally visualizes every aspect like it’s an in game play. Visualizing a pass rusher, moves in the pocket ect. I was told by a few players it’s like a next level type of mental rep they’ve never seen — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 5, 2022

If there is one QB in the NFL who prepares intensely every single week, it’s Wilson. He’s the ultimate competitor and his invisible reps prove just that. Denver pulled off a blockbuster to acquire him earlier this year from the Seattle Seahawks, sending Drew Lock the other way.

While Russell Wilson’s training regimen is awesome and shows how dedicated he is, it’s also low-key hilarious to see. But, whatever works. You’re definitely not going to find anyone else in the NFL that prepares like Wilson. It’s one of the reasons he’s been one of the best signal-callers around for many years now.

Wilson threw for over 3,000 yards last season and 25 touchdowns with Seattle, spending his entire 10-year career with the organization. With no shortage of weapons in the Mile High City like Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, big things are expected out of Russell Wilson and the Broncos in 2022. Fans will be praying they live up to the hype and return to the playoffs at the absolute minimum.