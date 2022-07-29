Russell Wilson gets real on Broncos extension talks: ‘The contract stuff always works itself out’

There’s a new sheriff in town for the Denver Broncos. After years of riding the quarterback carousel, the team finally landed a star in Russell Wilson. The former Seattle Seahawks star will now try to lead his new team to greater heights after seasons of mediocrity from them.

Despite not even playing a single NFL snap in a Broncos jersey, Russell Wilson and Denver seem like they’re interested in an extension. However, Wilson isn’t quite thinking about the details quite yet. Here’s his reasoning why. (via The Athletic)

“I’m just focused on doing what I have to do every day,” Wilson said. “The contract stuff always works itself out. The one thing I’ve found out is if you show up every day, you do the work and you perform, great things will happen.”

The Broncos are facing a tall task next season. Most of the AFC has significantly revamped their roster in the offseason. Even in their own division, most of their rivals have either made significant upgrades or maintainted the status quo. Despite Russell Wilson’s presence, this is will definitely not be a cakewalk for the men in orange next season.

If there’s any man who can lead them to victory, though, it’s Wilson. The former Seattle Seahawks star has proven time and time again that he can lead his teams to victory no matter what. With him under center, the Broncos will always have a fighting chance to win their games. When Chef Russ starts cooking, only good things can happen for his team.