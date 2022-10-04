‘No limitations’: Russell Wilson’s vow for Broncos’ TNF showdown vs. Colts after suffering shoulder injury

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos lost a heartbreaker to the Las Vegas Raiders over the weekend and in the process, their quarterback suffered a minor shoulder injury. But, he insists that he’s totally fine and plans to play on Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Via Nick Kosmider:

Russell Wilson (shoulder) says he’s “super confident” he’ll play Thursday “with no limitations.” Was listed as limited today in Denver’s walkthrough. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) October 4, 2022

The Broncos didn’t practice on Monday and as noted, Russ was limited in a walkthrough on Tuesday. Clearly, the signal-caller is very confident the shoulder won’t hinder him at all in a couple of days. The team is just playing it safe with their QB1 because what’s most important is having him available in Week 5.

Despite the defeat on Sunday, Russell Wilson played a lot better. He completed 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards, linking up with both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy for touchdowns. Denver is 2-2 at the moment.

On the year, Wilson has a 61% completion rate while throwing for just under 1,000 yards in four appearances. He’s only been picked off once, too. With the Colts struggling lately and missing several key players, TNF is a clear opportunity for Wilson to keep it rolling and lead the Broncos to a much-needed victory at home in front of their fans.

Knowing the competitor that Russell Wilson is, it’s hard to imagine he’ll sit out here unless he’s dealing with a ton of pain. After Indy comes to town, Denver hits the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium. Hopefully, Russ can lead them to a couple of wins in the coming weeks.