Russell Wilson ‘dinged up’ with injury after Broncos’ Week 4 loss to Raiders

After the Denver Broncos suffered a disappointing rivalry defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, things could be set to get worse in Denver. On Monday, while the Broncos didn’t practice, it was revealed that Russell Wilson is dealing with a shoulder injury. According to Tom Pelissero, Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson “dinged up” his shoulder on Sunday and is feeling some soreness on Monday.

#Broncos QB Russell Wilson "dinged up" his shoulder in Sunday's loss to the #Raiders and is sore today, according to coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson is listed as limited on the estimated participation report. Denver faces the #Colts on Thursday night. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2022

The Broncos didn’t practice, but the team released an estimated practice report, on which Wilson was listed as being limited.

The injury news is particularly worrying because the Broncos are playing on a short week of rest. They’ll be back in action on Thursday for a mid-week matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, meaning Wilson will have far less time to rest up his shoulder ahead of the game.

Losing Wilson is probably the last thing the Broncos offense needs after already having lost star running back Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury. With Melvin Gordon dealing with fumble-itis, the Broncos will want to lean more heavily on Wilson’s arm. That, of course, will not be possible to do if he’s banged up or sidelined for Thursday’s game.

During the Week 4 loss against the Raiders, Russell Wilson completed 17-of-25 pass attempts for 237 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. On the year, Wilson has completed a career-low 61.1 percent of his pass attempts for 980 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He’s been sacked 12 times in four games.

The Broncos will likely provide a more in-depth update on Wilson’s shoulder in the days leading up to Thursday Night Football, at which point fans will have a more clear outlook on whether or not they’ll see Mr. Unlimited under center against the Colts.