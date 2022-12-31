By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, but don’t expect team legend Peyton Manning to line up for the opening.

Denver recently fired Nathaniel Hackett as head coach after a chaotic season that saw them tally a 4-11 record through 15 games. Now, the team is looking for his replacement, with Jerry Rosburg currently acting as interim coach.

When asked about potentially coaching the Broncos, though, Manning told TMZ he’s not interested.

“I don’t think so,” Manning said twice on the potential of going to coaching with the Broncos job available.

Of course it’s not surprising that Peyton Manning isn’t interested in coaching. For one, he’s clearly enjoying his current work broadcasting games on the “ManningCast.” Second, he did say before that coaching is not for him after a bunch of sixth-graders made him realize it.

While it would have been interesting to see Peyton coach Russell Wilson, especially after the work they did during the offseason to help the former Seattle Seahawks QB transition to Denver, it just doesn’t seem it will work out for Manning.

As for the Broncos, team owner and CEO Greg Penner is leading the search for the new head coach. He promised that they “will carefully evaluate every aspect of our football operations” in a bid to “restore this franchise’s winning tradition.”