Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton revealed why he left his first-team offense on the field for a fourth series in Friday's 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason. Via 9News' Mike Klis on ‘X':

“I looked at the numbers, and we went one more with the offense,” Payton said. “I think defense totals, it was a little easier and then we just — I wanted to score and leave a good taste in our mouths.”

The Broncos scored a touchdown with their offense on their fourth series. Quarterback Russell Wilson completed a 21-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy for a score, giving the team a 7-0 lead with 6:54 left in the second quarter.

Denver was in control of the game, leading 10-0 at halftime. Once backup players entered the game, the Broncos conceded all 18 of the Cardinals' points in the second half.

The Broncos need to have a much better offensive season. Last year, Denver ranked No. 32 in the NFL in points per game (16.9).

Payton is expected to give Denver an offensive boost. It still has Wilson, who is considered one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in history, to try and turn things around.

The Broncos have their next preseason game Saturday, Aug. 19, versus the San Francisco 49ers. They have a third contest Aug. 26 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

Denver is in a very competitive AFC West division with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos have finished at the bottom of the division in each of the last three years.