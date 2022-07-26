Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory has been placed on the PUP list ahead of training camp. However, hopes are high he’ll be available to play when the 2022 season starts.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Gregory is recovering well from his shoulder injury that needed surgery. With that said, the Broncos are merely taking a conservative approach by placing him on the PUP list to make sure he’s at 100 percent full health. He has already started doing on-field activities and working out, lifting weights and more, which suggests that his shoulder is doing just fine.

Despite his absence, though, the former Dallas Cowboys star is expected to suit up in their Week 1 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

No surprise but OLB Randy Gregory is going on PUP per source. Shoulder has mended very well. He’s doing all activity (weights, etc) but taking conservative approach. Expected to play in season opener at Seattle. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 26, 2022

Randy Gregory has long been expected to end up on the PUP list after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder last March. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like it will be a long-term issue for him.

The 29-year-old DE–who signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Broncos after spurning the Cowboys due to contract language–is projected to play a significant role for the Broncos in 2022 in their bid to contend in the AFC–particularly in the ultra-tough AFC West. Gregory is largely seen as a major upgrade for a Denver defense that has struggled for the most part of the previous campaign.

Here’s to hoping that Gregory doesn’t suffer any setback in his recovery. With Russell Wilson leading the way, Denver has a really good chance to compete. Nonetheless, health will be a key factor if they will be title contenders or pretenders.