By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Randy Gregory’s rough debut campaign in the Mile High City has officially come to a close. The Denver Broncos announced on Saturday that the veteran pass-rusher has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his 2022 season.

In a related move, the Broncos have promoted cornerback Lamar Jackson and outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo to the active roster for their Week 17 matchup with the division rival Kansas City Chiefs, who have already clinched the AFC West.

Gregory underwent arthroscopic surgery in early October to trim the meniscus in his right knee. There were initial fears that he’d torn his ACL, but further testing revealed Gregory had suffered a less serious injury to his meniscus. He returned to the lineup on December 18th, playing 23 snaps in Denver’s 24-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Gregory’s season ends with 12 tackles, two sacks and seven quarterback hits in just six games played.

The 30-year-old exchanged punches with Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi following the Broncos’ 51-14 loss last week. The NFL responded by suspending both players for one game, with Gregory subsequently apologizing to Broncos fans.

“Dear Broncos Country, I would like to thank my amazing teammates, staff, and fans who have supported me throughout this frustrating season. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize for my actions yesterday. The game was full of emotion and disappointment, and was not a reflection of my character. My goal is to finish out this season strong, play with pride and be part of the solution and not the problem going forward. Thank you.”

Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with Denver as a free agent in March. He’d spent the first six seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.