Russell Wilson’s $245 million extension draws 2-word, NSFW response from Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett

In case you haven’t heard, Russell Wilson just paid BIG TIME. The Denver Broncos handed their quarterback a massive $245 million extension for five years. That contract includes $165 million in guaranteed money. With this move, Denver locks up their new franchise quarterback long-term. It’s a major power play, one that could give them huge rewards or hasten their free fall.

For now, though, everyone in Denver is jumping for joy with this move. This includes Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who expressed his pleasure with two simple words. (via Albert Breer)

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett's reaction, via text, to QB Russell Wilson's five-year, $245 million extension: "F— yeah!" Suffice it to say, the new HC is pretty excited about where he and his new QB could take things. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 1, 2022

All of Broncos land just agreed with that statement.

The Broncos signed Hackett around the same time they secured Russell Wilson’s services. Prior to his stint in Denver, Hackett was the offensive coordinator for Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers in the last few years. That move even led some to suggest that the team might snag the reigning MVP. While they didn’t get Rodgers, Wilson is one hell of a consolation prize.

Russel Wilson will now be throwing to an intriguing receiving room that showed flashes of greatness last season. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton figures to be the backbone of their aerial assault (a style Wilson is accustomed to). They will be complemented with a strong ground game from Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon from the backfield.

The AFC West will be a tough division for the Broncos to win. With so much talent from the four teams, it’s hard to figure out who will come out on top. With Wilson at the helm, though, Denver is looking to go all the way back to the playoffs.