After 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson is off to a new beginning. The quarterback was traded to the the Denver Broncos in exchange for multiple first-round picks and players, but it might pay out for his new team.

In his last season in Seattle, Wilson had 3,113 yards for 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also rushed for 183 yards, the lowest of his career, and scored twice on the ground. Wilson ended up missing three games of the season due to a thumb injury, marking the first time he missed regular-season games since entering the league.

Wilson struggled a bit after the injury. In nine games, he had a 61.5% completion rate as opposed to his career 65% and the 72% in the season prior to the injury.

Still, Wilson is a name that should attract some suitors for the upcoming fantasy football season. With that being said, here is the fantasy outlook for Russell Wilson in the 2022 NFL season.

Russell Wilson 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

There are some things in Denver that should help Russell Wilson when it comes to having a good first season with the team. While the season-ending injury to Tim Patrick hurts, Wilson still has Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler as wide receiver weapons at his disposal. Running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon are also players to keep an eye on the passing game. None of them are DK Metcalf, who had at least 900 receiving yards in all three season he played with Wilson, but there is good talent on this offense.

The quarterback will also be more protected with the Broncos’ stronger offensive line. Last year, the Seahawks ranked 26th in pass-blocking grades, according to Pro Football Focus. On the other hand, the Broncos were No. 9. Even if he won’t necessarily have flashy names to throw to, Wilson should have the extra time to throw smarter passes, or even increase his presence with more rushing yards.

In Denver, Wilson will have an entire new set of coaches, including first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Because of that and the completely new set of receivers, it might take a little while for the quarterback to find the connection and build chemistry. At least in the preseason and early weeks of the regular season, it will be interesting to see how the offense will work with a new man under center.

In terms of fantasy football, Wilson finished as QB13 in fantasy points per game last season with 17.3, the third-lowest of his career. He has finished as a QB13 or better in nine of the last 10 seasons, including finishing in the top five three times.

He will be turning 34 later this year, meaning that his physical abilities, including his once very scary rushing game, could be on a decline. The Broncos might rely more on the passing game instead of the run-based offense in Seattle, especially with the already mentioned career low in rushing yards for Wilson.

Despite all of that, a fresh restart with a new franchise could be the X-Factor for another big season for Russell Wilson. He has proven he can lead teams to the Super Bowl and, although it might be difficult in this first year in Denver, he can build the foundation for a longer playoff run.

A name like Wilson’s should always attract fantasy football fans on draft day. Based on what Denver has, he has a good chance of finishing as a top-10 quarterback. With the big playmaking names available, Wilson can be selected around the seventh round in most traditional fantasy league formats. The uncertainty of him on a new team plays a part for his projection, but Wilson has the potential to outplay his selection should the new offense work well together right away.