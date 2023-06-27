Russell Wilson has a lot to prove going into his next season with the Denver Broncos. His steep contract already has strong “bust” vibes after a tumultuous first year in the Mile High. The rumors about dissension with Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll did not help matters. Neither did his propensity for saying “Let's Ride” at the most inopportune times.

Well, a Broncos fan favorite and Super Bowl champion thinks Wilson might have just done something else that could be perceived as “cringeworthy” and lacking in self-awareness. When discussing the QB's recently-posted workout video, retired offensive lineman and current analyst Mark Schlereth expressed some concern.

Mark Schlereth reacts to the Russell Wilson workout video and discusses more aspects to look out for during the NFL off-season. https://t.co/pfVynQJZkW — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) June 22, 2023

“Forget Let's Ride, let's slide,” he said on his Mile High Football podcast, via Denver Sports, regarding the slide board exercises Wilson was doing. Schlereth went on to say the video is probably not a huge concern, but that it is something to keep an eye on in light of his recent struggles. His main issue is obviously not the Super Bowl 48 winner's ambition or offseason commitment, but seemingly the choice to advertise it on social media.

Russell Wilson has partnerships he has to abide by, which Stink even noted on the podcast, but many fans want him to be completely focused on re-establishing himself as a top NFL quarterback. It is unfair to suggest that the 34-year-old is not mentally locked-in going into 2023-24, but any future mishaps could make any off-field activities easy pickings for the public. That is an unfortunate aspect of his reality in Denver.

Expectations are too high for Wilson not to rebound from last season. He has no good-will built in with Broncos fans. They will be ruthless if he and the offense do not take massive strides forward starting this September. Hopefully, the workout translates on the field, so that no one will have any reason to question the star again.