Denver Broncos star quarterback Russell Wilson wowed fans when he showed up to OTAs looking noticeably leaner. When speaking to reporters, Wilson revealed that he had lost a lot of weight during the offseason and slimmed down. Well, the Broncos star went out and proved it, showing off his impressive weight loss in a bizarre-looking workout video posted to his Twitter account on Saturday.

“All my life. #RestorationSzn”, read the tweet posted by Wilson.

What ensued in the video was a series of challenging- and unique- core and full body workouts set to the late Nipsey Hussle's song “Grinding All My Life.”

Wilson's weight loss is evident in the video, which is an exciting development for the Broncos and their fans.

His weight became a topic of discussion after Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen compared Wilson's physique to a “sack of potatoes.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's not clear if the veteran signal-caller took those comments personally or if he even cared that they were said.

But what's clear is that Wilson believed weight loss would help take his game to the next level for Denver in 2023.

He told reporters that he feels “lean and mean and ready to go” for Denver back in May. That's excellent news, given that Wilson has nowhere to go but up from a disastrous first season with the Broncos in 2022.

After a blockbuster trade that shipped Wilson from the Seahawks to Denver, he flopped, posting career-worst marks in QBR, touchdown passes and completion percentage.

But with an improved physique and a one of the best offensive minds in league history, Sean Payton, in his ear, the Wilson bounce-back campaign is officially under way.