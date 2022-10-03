Russell Wilson’s emotional reaction to loss against rival Raiders

The Denver Broncos fell to their division rival, Las Vegas Raiders, on Sunday, 32-23. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson pointed to the third quarter as the moment the game began to slip away from them.

#Broncos @DangeRussWilson on the loss. He singled out 3Q where stalled offensively as the problem. “But we don’t lack confidence.” Says guys believe in each other. “At the end of the day we wake up to win. We have to stay away from penalties and stay on schedule” #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/NgdWhBewsb — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 3, 2022

The Broncos had 16 points going into halftime, while the Raiders scored 16 points in the second quarter alone and led 19-16. Denver tightened up their defense in the third quarter but Wilson and co. were held scoreless.

Some of Denver’s offensive woes can be attributed to the early departure of starting running back Javonte Williams who left the game early in the second half with a serious knee injury.

Wilson completed 17 of 25 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 29 yards and one touchdown on four carries. The running backs could not get anything going for Denver. Williams, Melvin Gordon, and Mike Boone combined for 56 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton were productive in their opportunities. Jeudy had four catches for 53 yards and one touchdown while Sutton had five catches for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Unfortunately for Denver, their defense could not stop the Raiders’ explosive offense. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr did a nice job managing the game and getting the ball in his playmaker’s hands. Carr threw for 188 passing yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions.

Wide receiver Davante Adams had nine catches for 101 receiving yards but it was running back Josh Jacobs who carried Las Vegas to their first victory of the season. Jacobs had 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos currently sit at 2-2 and will have a short week as they will face off against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 6 for Thursday Night Football.