When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson in the off-season, many fans expected this team to be good, at the very least. After all, Wilson was still pretty good in his last season with the Seattle Seahawks. A lot of people expected the QB to elevate this Denver team to be competitive every single game.

However, the exact opposite has happened this season for the Broncos. Russell Wilson has not played like his former self, with the offense struggling to start the year. Many are already calling for Denver to move on from the QB. Despite his bad start, though, Broncos CEO Greg Penner still has faith in Wilson to turn it around. (via 9news)

“He’s (Russell Wilson) been a 9-time Pro Bowler, he’s won a Super Bowl. Russell knows how to win. The specifics on the contract area, that’s a place where I do rely on [Broncos GM] George [Paton] and his expertise. I think he is going to be a great quarterback for us. He hasn’t performed at his expectations. But he’s a fierce competitor. And I think he’ll be a great quarterback for us.”

To be fair to Wilson, he isn’t the only member of the Broncos to blame for this slow start. New head coach Nathaniel Hackett has also caught his fair share of criticism with his questionable decisions. Still, there’s plenty of time for Wilson, Hackett, and the rest of the Denver team to turn this season around.

A win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London would be a great first step for the Broncos’ comeback this year. However, if they lose this game as well… expect fan disappointment to get louder and louder.