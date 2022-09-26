Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo get ultimate clowning after brutal 49ers-Broncos clash

On Sunday night, the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers played a grueling, hard-fought football game in the Mile High city. The Broncos ended up winning 11-10 on a late fourth quarter touchdown. Despite the exciting finish, fans online were not very happy with each team’s performance. It’s not entirely shocking for San Francisco, as most people are not believers in Jimmy Garoppolo. However, the Broncos offense led by Russell Wilson was expected to be much better than they have been.

But this game was particularly brutal to watch. Both teams really struggled on offense. Fan on Twitter certainly let their feelings be known.

Jacoby Brissett has more touchdowns than Russell Wilson and Jimmy G combined. — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) September 26, 2022

jimmy garoppolo looking like what he is, what he's paid to be — an upper echelon backup. what's gotta be terrifying for anyone associated with the broncos is russell wilson looks no better. — bomani (@bomani_jones) September 26, 2022

i don’t want to see the broncos on a prime time game ever again — WhoDatTrap (@FreeTrap2x) September 26, 2022

49ers & Broncos offenses tonight pic.twitter.com/9m547AGwXt — PFF (@PFF) September 26, 2022

“If you watched the Sunday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers on NBC, you may be entitled to financial compensation…” — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) September 26, 2022

Even Stephen A. Smith couldn’t help himself but chime in.

I feel so bad for @49ers coach Kyle Shannahan. I’m sorry, but Jimmy G just ain’t the answer. The interception. The sack. As AWFUL as @Broncos offense is right now, they still couldn’t win. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 26, 2022

Russell Wilson actually had eight three-and-out possessions, according to Fox Sports. That’s the most in his career. Wilson finished with just 184 yards passing without any touchdowns. However, with the Broncos trailing 10-5 late in the fourth quarter, he engineered the game-winning drive.

Wilson turned the clock back and used his legs to pick up a few first downs. It was truly vintage Russell Wilson and the Broncos needed it. The receivers struggled to get any separation from the 49ers secondary. However, Denver’s defense played outstanding football. They sacked Garoppolo four times and picked him off with just over two minutes remaining. On the 49ers final drive, they stripped Jeff Wilson Jr. for the game-sealing fumble.

The Broncos will go to Las Vegas to play the winless Raiders next week. That could be the get-right game for Wilson and the offense. The Raiders defense has been atrocious so far this season.