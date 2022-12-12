By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos season has bee mostly miserable. Things might have got even uglier Sunday as their quarterback, Russell Wilson, was forced from the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Broncos trailing 34-21 in the third quarter, Wilson rushed for a first down on a 3rd and 11.

With seemingly visible signs of loss of balance and disorientation, try as he might, don't see how @DangeRussWilson returns. pic.twitter.com/eLcYneUiX9 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 11, 2022

He took a big hit to the head from Frank Clark and hit the ground, head first. Wilson remained on the ground for about a minute. When he stood up, he appeared woozy and was sent into the blue tent to be checked out. Shortly thereafter, Wilson was sent to the locker room.

As Wilson walked toward the locker room, a huge welt on the side of his head could be seen. He has since been ruled out with a concussion.

The Chiefs had opened up a 27-0 lead during the first half, thanks in part to a Wilson interception returned for a touchdown.

However, the Broncos have shown a lot of character Sunday and have fought back to cut the deficit to 34-28. Russell Wilson performed very well outside of the pick-six. He was 23-for-36 for 247 yards with a season-high three touchdown passes. He also led the team in rushing, amassing 57 yards on four carries.

After Wilson left the game, Brett Rypien found Jerry Jeudy in the back of the end zone on 4th down for a touchdown. Denver picked off Patrick Mahomes three times Sunday after spotting the monster lead. But it’s not going to be enough as the Chiefs would hold on to beat the Broncos for the 14th consecutive time, 34-28.