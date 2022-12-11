By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Broncos nation did not ride with quarterback Russell Wilson after he threw a pick 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Willie Gay Jr. picks off Russell Wilson and takes it to the 🏠pic.twitter.com/8iaV0scW7r — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

Where Chiefs quarterback succeeded with a no-look touchdown flip to running back Jerick McKinnon, the 34-year-old quarterback struggled against a defense that tied for the fourth-fewest interceptions in the NFL heading into Sunday’s matchup. Russell Wilson threw his sixth interception of the season on a 4th-and-one situation as the Chiefs defense stacked the box in hopes of stopping a handoff to a Broncos running back. The Broncos tried to trick Kansas City’s defense into leaving just enough room for a rolling Brandon Johnson to take the first down with blockers in front of him, flipping up a seemingly-open pass to try and stake a larger claim in Chiefs territory.

Whether Wilson didn’t see him, or he was just in the right place at the right time, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. ultimately stopped a potential momentum-shifting play for a Broncos team in need of an offensive spark.

Gay Jr. leapt and swatted down a short toss from Russell Wilson, corralling the tip at the Broncos’ 48-yard line before stiff-arming Wilson and taking the interception back for six points. A chorus of boos rained down from the Mile High Stadium crowd after the Chiefs pulled ahead with a 27-0 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the first half.

It would be Russell Wilson’s seventh pick 6 of his career, tying former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blaine Gabbert and now-Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff for the ninth-most among active NFL quarterbacks. Now-Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford dwarfs Wilson’s total with a QB-leading 29 interceptions returned for a touchdown in 14 years played.

Wilson had not thrown an interception since a 17-10 Tennessee Titans victory in Nissan Stadium, a game he threw for 286 passing yards and one touchdown as he completed 50% of his 42 attempts.