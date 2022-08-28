Russell Wilson reveals insane offseason work with weapons ahead of revenge game vs. Seahawks

Russell Wilson can’t wait to finally make his regular-season debut for his new team, the Denver Broncos. And what an atmosphere it must be for Wilson in Week 1, as his first test as the Broncos’ shiny new quarterback will come in the form of a game against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in his old stomping ground.

In any case, expect Rusell Wilson to be 100% ready for the challenge. After all, he has spent an incredible amount of time in the offseason getting familiar with his weapons (h/t Zac Stevens).

Russell Wilson told @Rod9sports that he and the WRs have got over 10,000 reps together so far. “These guys are so focused, laser focused, every one of them. They’re coming in at 6 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7 a.m., to do walkthroughs…we’re getting better every day. We’re laser focused.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback was traded by the Seahawks to Denver back in March along with a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, and rights to a number of draft picks.

Having upgraded at the quarterback position, the Broncos are expecting nothing less of a huge surge in the efficiency of their offense. Last season, the Broncos were only 23rd in the NFL with 19.7 points per game and 19th with 330.5 total yards per contest. With Russell Wilson, Denver has a proven quarterback, who can deliver the goods both through the air and on the ground.

Wilson has excellent weapons downfield in Denver, led by the pair of Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy plus a promising tight end in

Albert Okwuegbunam.