The Denver Broncos have put together a strong pass-catching core.

But they suffered a major loss when wide receiver Tim Patrick tore his ACL during the early days of training camp.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had built a solid connection with Patrick. With Wilson arriving over the off-season, it didn’t take long for the two to get on the same page. But now Patrick will be out for the entire campaign and isn’t expected back until OTA’s next year.

Broncos WR Tim Patrick had surgery Monday in LA to repair his torn ACL per source. Surgery by the renowned Dr. Neal ElAttrache was deemed a success. Full recovery expected roughly by start of 2023 OTAs. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 11, 2022

Recently, Russell Wilson spoke about the loss of Tim Patrick for the year. He spoke highly of his wide receiver, saying, “Tim has been a true pro. Ever since I’ve gotten here, just a true pro. Leader in the locker room, a leader on the field, a leader in every way he’s gone about it. He’s still staying positive, he’s still staying upbeat. He’ll come back stronger.”

Patrick has been a solid addition to this Broncos receiving room. Since joining the team in 2018, he has recorded 143 receptions, 2,009 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. Over the last two seasons, he has started 31 games and nearly all of his success has come during that stretch.

Even with the loss of Patrick, Russell Wilson will still have a solid room of receivers. Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and KJ Hamler will serve as his top three pass-catchers.

Jeudy and Sutton have both proven to be reliable receiving options. And now as they are both fully healthy, this offense will look to push the ball down the field early and often.