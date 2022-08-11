Russell Wilson’s status in Broncos vs. Cowboys preseason opener gets crucial update

Denver Broncos fans hoping to see Russell Wilson suit up for the team for the first time this weekend will be disappointed.

It doesn’t look like the Broncos plan to play their new quarterback in the preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, with head coach Nathaniel Hackett indicating that it doesn’t really matter if a player like Wilson sit out such games.

“No, I don’t think so,” Hackett said when asked if he believes Wilson will play in the game, per Pro Football Talk. “A guy of his caliber that’s been doing it this long. I don’t think it’s as important. You always have to look at it as risk-reward. Of course, you want to go out there and play football all the time. I think that’s why we practice. When you get out there, I’ve had a lot of different experiences throughout my career. The No. 1 most important thing is getting the guys healthy going into the season. That’s all that matters.”

Russell Wilson just arrived in Denver and is still familiarizing himself with the Broncos’ offensive scheme, so there is the argument that he can use the preseason as an opportunity to develop that connection with his teammates and offensive weapons.

However, as Coach Nathaniel Hackett highlighted, there is the risk-reward they have to consider. Wilson had his fair share of injuries in 2021, so what’s important for the Broncos is to make sure he is 100 percent healthy entering the 2022 campaign.

The excitement of fans is understandable, but at the end of the day, Wilson is a proven QB and he knows very well what he needs to do to help the Broncos win games. With preseason or not, the Denver faithful needs to trust that for now.