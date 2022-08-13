Russell Wilson’s status for preseason opener vs. Cowboys, revealed

There are very high expectations for the Denver Broncos in 2022 after swinging a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson in the offseason. The journey officially begins on Saturday night in their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but Wilson will not suit up.

Via Mike Klis:

Might have one or two starters play tonight but not Russell Wilson. Josh Johnson will be Broncos starting QB tonight vs Cowboys per source. Starters got good scrimmage work in with Cowboys on Thursday. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 13, 2022

Klis noted that only one or two starters will play, which makes sense. Most teams are going with second and third-stringers in the early stages of preseason. No point in risking an injury. Backup Josh Johnson is set to start at QB in place of Russell Wilson.

We saw Zach Wilson actually start for the Jets on Friday and that ended in a knee injury. If there is one player the Broncos can’t afford to be without, it’s their signal-caller.

Wilson has already been praised by lots of his teammates for his work ethic and competitive nature, something he was known for in Seattle. Russ has a winning pedigree and has no shortage of weapons around him to help this team succeed.

It’s been a long time since the Broncos had a quarterback like Russell Wilson. Someone who is capable of truly taking them all the way to a Super Bowl for the first time in seven years when they last won it all. It will be very interesting to see if he can do just that.

After facing Dallas, the Broncos also take on the Bills and Vikings in preseason action before their regular season begins on Monday Night Football against Wilson’s former team, the Seahawks.