2022 NFL Odds: Denver Broncos over/under win total prediction

Broncos Country, let’s ride! Now with Russell Wilson under center and many talented pieces in store to be a competitive football team in 2022, expectations are as high as ever for this football team. It is time to take a look at our FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over/under win total odds, where our Denver Broncos prediction and pick will be made.

It’s been a long six years since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset after winning Super Bowl 50 against the Panthers, as the City of Denver has seen their Broncos miss out on the playoffs in each season since. Thirteen starting quarterbacks have tried to replicate Peyton as Denver’s signal caller since his departure in 2015, and all have failed miserably. Since 2015, Denver has combined for a 39-58 record, which stands as one of the worst records in the league over that six-year stretch. However, the over/under win total is currently set at 9.5 wins, which would be the highest mark for the team in quite some time. Buckle up Broncos fans!

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Broncos Over/Under Win Total Odds

Denver Broncos:

Over: 9.5 (-135)

Under: 9.5 (+115)

Why The Broncos Will Win 9.5 Games

In shocking news, Denver shipped QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris, TE Noah Fant, and five overall draft picks to Seattle for the nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII Champion. In seasons prior, the rumblings in and outside of Denver were that they had a competitive overall roster and that they were only a quarterback away from being true contenders in the AFC. Fast forward all these years later, and the Broncos have seemingly transformed themselves from bottom-dwellers into Super Bowl hopefuls overnight. While there are surprisingly more skeptics than one would think about Russell Wilson and his season performance from a year ago when he battled a finger injury, Wilson never had a losing record as QB of the Seattle Seahawks prior to last season.

Not to mention, General Manager George Paton has done a remarkable job in just a little over a season in that position. R Last year, Paton decided to pass on drafting a quarterback and instead selecting CB Patrick Surtain II in the first round. Drafting Surtain was the first of many bold moves by the new GM, as the risks are proving to pay off for Mr. Paton and his organization. With a complete defense and the expected emergence of Jerry Jeudy and others on the offensive side of the ball, anything short of a playoff berth will be a disappointment to Broncos Country.

Why The Broncos Won’t Win 9.5 Games

Only about a week ago, Denver was dealt with some devastating news as WR Tim Patrick went down in practice with an ACL injury. After tests concluded that Patrick has torn his ACL, it was a reminder of how fragile life in the NFL can be. With Patrick done for the season, it has now been three consecutive seasons that a Broncos wideout has been hit with a knee injury. Last season, it was K.J. Hamler, and the season prior happened to be Courtland Sutton’s turn. The loss of Patrick will be a tough pill to swallow for Denver, as the Utah Utes product arguably was the Broncos’ most productive receiver from a year ago.

Another reason the Broncos may not reach the 9.5 win total mark will be in large part due to having a first-year coach. Not only will new coach Nathaniel Hackett be coaching for the Broncos for the first time, but he has yet to be an NFL head coach at any point in his coaching career. Hackett was the Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-2021 and quickly became a favorite among Aaron Rodgers. While Hackett is surely to install some of his Packers plays and formations into the Broncos’ playbook, making the transition from a coordinator to a head coach isn’t for everyone.

Lastly, the Broncos are unfortunately a part of an AFC West that experts are calling the greatest division that football has ever seen. In fact, the AFC West is so loaded that many analysts have picked Denver to finish last behind the Chiefs, Chargers, and Raiders. Facing off with Mahomes, Herbert, and Carr eight times a season won’t do this team any favors.

Final Broncos Win Total Prediction

After finishing 7-10 in 2021, Russell Wilson is more than capable of getting the Broncos to 10 wins this season Yes, Wilson’s stats don’t jump out at you from a year ago, but his injured finger hindered him greatly for most of the campaign. Not to mention, but Russ was the best quarterback in the NFL during the first half of the 2020 season and was a clear-cut finalist for the MVP award before the Seahawks faltered late. With an easy schedule to start things off in 2022, the Broncos will finish 11-6 en route to a Wild Card berth in a competitive AFC Conference.

Final Broncos Win Total Prediction: Over 9.5 (-135)