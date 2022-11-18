Published November 18, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense may be without several key weapons on offense in Week 11.

On Thursday, KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy, and Kendall Hinton were all on the injury report. They were all non-participants in practice. Hamler is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, Hinton is dealing with a shoulder, and Jeudy is dealing with an ankle.

The Broncos offense, which lost wide receiver Tim Patrick due to a torn ACL before the start of the season, has dealt with injuries at the position all season. Hinton and Hamler have both missed time previously.

With all three receivers being non-participants, it may be a bad sign regarding their overall ability for Sunday.

Wilson has looked to these three receivers often this season. Hamler, Jeudy, and Hinton have combined 47 receptions for 784 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

If the trio of Hamler, Jeudy, and Hinton are all out, Courtland Sutton will be the only normal starter available.

This season, Wilson and Sutton have connected often. Sutton is the team’s leading pass catcher with 41 receptions for 533 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos are taking on a Las Vegas Raiders team in a very similar position to that of their own. Both teams have played below expectations in 2022. The Broncos currently sit at 3-6, while the Raiders are 2-7.

For both of these teams, this contest is a must-win. They are both fighting an uphill battle in a strong AFC. But if the Broncos offense is without three key contributors, they may be in for a long day.