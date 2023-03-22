My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos did not have a great 2022 campaign. In fact, you can make an argument that they were the biggest disappointment across the entire league as a result of their poor play last season. With Sean Payton taking over as the head coach, the hope is that he can right the ship in Denver, but whether they succeed or fail moving forward will largely depend on Wilson.

There weren’t many reasons to explain Wilson’s sudden regression in 2022, but maybe we got one when it was announced that he had to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee after the Broncos season ended. This injury had been bothering Wilson for some time, and while it’s a bit concerning to see that he got such a procedure, the good news is that he’s expected to be fully healthy for the 2023 season.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Broncos QB Russell Wilson had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee following 2022, a procedure to fix an issue that had nagged him for a few seasons. He is back working out and throwing after the minor scope and should be fine for OTAs. He’ll be at full health for 2023.”

The hope in Denver is that this surgery will help Wilson return to the superstar he was during his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. But chances are, this injury likely played a very small role in Wilson’s 2022 struggles if it did play a role at all. Either way, Wilson should be ready to go when the 2023 season kicks off, and it will be interesting to see whether he looks better as a result of this surgery.