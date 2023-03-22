Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Denver Broncos have invested heavily on ensuring Russell Wilson is their starting quarterback, But as they look for QB options behind Wilson, the Broncos have their eyes set on one of the more unheralded quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Former Penn State QB Sean Clifford had a one-hour Zoom visit with new Denver quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, via Mike Klis of 9News. Before the NFL Draft, teams are allowed just three one-hour Zoom conferences. The fact that the Broncos used one of theirs on Clifford shows that Denver is at least interested in the former Penn State thrower.

Sean Clifford spent the past five years with Penn State, appearing in 51 total games. He threw for 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. Clifford added 1,073 rushing yards and 15 additional scores.

After being a captain of the Nittany Lions since 2019, Clifford decided to come back for one last season in 2022. It ended up being a benefit for both Clifford and Penn State. Clifford helped lead the Nittany Lions to the Rose Bowl. There, Penn State took down Utah 35-21, becoming Rose Bowl champions. Clifford ended his career as the Offensive MVP of the contest.

There’s a reason Clifford isn’t mentioned with the likes of Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. His inconsistent play makes him an intriguing, yet uncertain NFL prospect. But for the Broncos, that could be a good thing. Denver doesn’t have a first or second-round pick this year after their Russell Wilson trade. The Broncos will be more focused on QBs going later in the draft.

When it comes to those quarterbacks, it appears that Clifford is towards the top of Denver’s wish list. As the Broncos look to succeed on the field with Wilson, they could look to Clifford as a potential project QB.