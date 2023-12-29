Russell Wilson doesn't want his Broncos tenure to end yet.

The Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson experience has not gone to plan since trading for him nearly two years ago. His time in the Mile High City appears to be coming to a close as well after the team decided to bench the quarterback for the final two games of the season due to financial reasons. Russ is reportedly expecting to be released in March, but he's still keen on staying with the franchise and helping them get back to the playoffs.

Via Troy Renck:

“I came here to play here, to win, I knew it was going to be a process, you know I signed a seven-year deal for us to go and play hard, that's my goal every time I in between those white lines I wanna give my all I wanna be here I wanna win championships here no matter what the circumstances are or the what the score is and I wanna be the best teammate and leader that I can be. That's why I'm out at practice everyday and I told Jarrett I'll help him keep the guys going”

Unfortunately, it's likely the Broncos will part ways with Russell Wilson just based on his performances and also the financial implications, as mentioned above. Adam Schefter explained the situation on Wednesday:

“Russell Wilson already has $39 million guaranteed for 2024, but he has an additional $37M that would become guaranteed if he can’t pass a physical by early March. Denver’s move to sit him assures that money won’t trigger. And Denver does this at a time when Wilson is the NFL’s seventh-rated passer, with 26 touchdown passes and eight INTs.”

He's actually been a lot better in 2023 compared to last season, but it's still not good enough considering Russ inked a five-year, $242 million deal. And the reality is Denver has gotten anywhere close to booking a spot in the playoffs with him under center.

We'll see what his future holds, but it's probably not going to be with the Broncos.