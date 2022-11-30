Published November 30, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

With Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos playing so bad this 2022, networks are no longer viewing them as primetime TV material. So much so that even a showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs wasn’t able to save them from losing their slot.

Wilson and the Broncos were scheduled to play the Chiefs in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football, but now, their game has been moved a few hours earlier and will now start at 2:05 pm. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers’ showdown with the Miami Dolphins has been flexed into the 8:20 PM (ET) time slot for primetime viewing.

To be fair, though, it’s hard to blame the NFL and the TV networks for wanting no part of the Broncos. While they are not allowing opponents to score a lot of points, they are not able to score tons themselves either. Put simply, Russell Wilson and co. are just hard to watch right now.

Perhaps the league is even doing them a favor by removing them from the primetime TV slot. Against a Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs squad that is dominating the AFC with a 9-2 record, the Broncos may have just been saved from national embarrassment.

At 3-8 this 2022, the season might be over for the Broncos. Of course it’s hard to rule out a late surge, but the team has given no indication so far that they can turn things around. Not with Wilson even reportedly losing people in the locker room.

Maybe all these issues can help the Broncos steer the ship in the right direction, even if it’s too late this campaign.