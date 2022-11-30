Published November 30, 2022

By Kendall Capps

The Denver Broncos season has been a miserable failure, despite the addition of former Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson. It wasn’t supposed to go like this. A lot of people thought the Broncos were going to be Super Bowl contenders; that they were simply a quarterback away from making a run. So much for that.

Wilson has come under fire for his relentless optimism and catch phrases, despite the poor play and losing. It seemed to come to a head this week when his teammate, Mike Purcell , was seen yelling at Wilson. But it appears that a bit of a rift goes all the way back to his arrival in Denver, according to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

On the NFL Network’s “Insiders’ show, Garafolo shared his information. “Privately, we were being told early on, these guys were looking at [Wilson] side eyed when he was doing all his kinds of goofy stuff all offseason into training camp.”

It’s one thing though for Wilson to act goofy and all before the season begins. But when the franchise trades away the future, Wilson needs to deliver. He has done anything but that as he is having the worst season of his career. There have been reports that he was calling out audibles he used with the Seahawks. His former teammates have lined up to throw him under the bus. His current teammates apparently have taken issue with his antics.

All of it would be forgiven if Russell Wilson could lead the team to wins. Instead, the Broncos are 3-8 and were just embarrassed by the Carolina Panthers.