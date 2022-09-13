Russell Wilson’s Broncos debut gets honest grade from Nathaniel Hackett

Russell Wilson’s regular-season debut for the Denver Broncos did not go as planned, with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks ambushing the Broncos at home Monday night to the tune of a 17-16 score. The loss leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of the Broncos, especially because of the avoidable errors they committed and the questionable decisions toward the end of the game that led to their Week 1 doom.

Nevertheless, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was all praises of the performance of Russell Wilson.

“I think he played really well. He really did a fine job,” Hackett said in front of reporters following the contest, via CBS Sports.

Wilson finished the game with 340 passing yards and a touchdown on 29-of-42 completions. He played sweet music with his top weapons downfield, as Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton posted 102 and 72 receiving yards, respectively, with the former pulling down Wilson’s only touchdown pass of the game. Expected to elevate the offense and unlock the potential of Denver’s receiving corps, Wilson seemed to do just that against the Seahawks, with Denver racking up 433 total yards to just 253 by Seattle. However, lost fumbles by running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams at the goal line in the second half deeply hurt Denver — not to mention Hackett’s call for Brandon McManus to try a 64-yard field goal with just a minute left to go in regulation.

The Broncos will look to get back up when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday.