Russell Wilson’s message to Broncos’ Melvin Gordon after latest fumble debacle vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders by a final score of 32-23 on Sunday. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has faced turnover issues this season, as he’s now tallied 3 total fumbles after losing a fumble on Sunday. Russell Wilson sent a strong message to Denver’s running back after the game, per Zac Stevens on Twitter.

“‘You’re one of the best guys that ever played this game at this position, & don’t forget that.’ I kept reminding him, ‘Don’t forget that, don’t forget that, don’t forget that.’ Keep reminding yourself who you are & what you’ve done.”

Fans tend to have mixed feelings on Russell Wilson. But one thing that is difficult to deny is his consistent energy and positivity. He wants Melvin Gordon to know that he has his back.

For the Raiders, it was their first win of the year. Russell Wilson and the Broncos moved to 2-2 with the loss. Wilson has endured a subpar campaign up to this point. He went 17-25 through the air with a pair of touchdowns against Las Vegas on Sunday. It was one his better performances so far this season.

The team needs players such as Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon to play a quality brand of football. They expected this offense to find its rhythm and that has not occurred. There is still time to turn things around, but the Broncos need to start producing more in the way of offense without question.

The Broncos will look to get things going against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5.