Russell Wilson’s shoulder looking great in Broncos warmups vs. Chargers

Russell Wilson looks ready and raring to go for prime time. After undergoing a recent shoulder procedure, he expected to be physically ready to play in Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Per Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan in Denver, Wilson’s arm looks “unlimited,” a reference to his nickname Mr. Unlimited.

The Broncos currently hold a solid record of 2-3 in the 2022 NFL season and will look to get themselves up to .500 as they take on their AFC West divisional opponents on Monday Night Football. Fortunately, the Broncos have had a considerable amount of rest and preparatory time as they have not taken the field since last Thursday in a Week 5 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts, a game in which they lost in overtime 12-9.

The remainder of their season will not be without its challenges, however. Denver lost starting running back, and key offensive contributor, Javonte Williams to a torn ACL in Week 4’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Moreover, the Denver aerial attack will have to find a way to improve given early returns. So far, the Broncos rank eighth-worst in the NFL in passing yards, tied for worst in passing touchdowns, and fifth-worst in completion percentage per NFL.com.

Hopefully, this mid-year shoulder procedure Russell Wilson had on his shoulder is just what the team needs to kick the offense into high gear and take hold of the AFC West. Should that pre-game reports from Mason be any indication of what’s to come, fans of the Mile High ballclub should feel optimistic about their prospects.