Joshua Dobbs leaves Broncos head coach Sean Payton impressed with how good the quarterback is doing as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Just like most people, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is in awe of what Joshua Dobbs is doing as the starter for the Minnesota Vikings. Even though the Vikings lost to the Broncos Sunday night on the road, 21-20, Dobbs garnered the respect of Payton, who praised the quarterback following the game (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

“Considering what he’s been through, where the year began . . . with Cleveland and then it was Arizona, and what he’s doing now,” Payton said, “there’s so much that goes into playing that position, and to see the poise he’s playing with is really remarkable. I haven’t seen anything like it.”

The Broncos became the first team to contain Dobbs and the Vikings since he was traded to Minnesota by the Arizona Cardinals. Prior to Week 11, the Vikings went 2-0 with Dobbs either starting under center or taking most of the snaps at the quarterback position. However, Dobbs had his moments versus the Broncos, as he made some great throws that underscored his incredibly fast assimilation of the Vikings' system.

Against the Broncos, Dobbs went 20-for-32 for 221 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception, while absorbing two sacks for a loss of 11 sacks. He also fumbled three times and lost one of them.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, on the other hand, shined in the clutch, delivering a game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Courtland Sutton with just a little over a minute remaining in regulation.

Denver, now on a four-game win streak, can extend their unbeaten run to five games when they host the surging Cleveland Browns in Week 12.