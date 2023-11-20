The Broncos grinded out another victory in Week 11, and Courtland Sutton's message after the game will scare the rest of the NFL

The Denver Broncos had a miserable start to their 2023 season, going 1-5 through their first six games. But in what was deemed to be the toughest stretch of their schedule, the Broncos have somehow turned the corner, stringing together four straight wins to push their record up to 5-5. The four-game win streak has the Broncos riding high, and their confidence is soaring, as evidenced by star wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Sutton has been putting on a show this season, and he made several highlight reel plays in Denver's Week 11 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. The biggest play of the night, though, was obviously his game-winning touchdown grab in the back of the end zone that saw him out jump his defender in order to come down with the ball. After the game, Sutton was understandably fired up with Denver's latest win.

“We're all feeling the momentum,” Sutton told reporters postgame. “We're all enjoying this run. Enjoying the fun and excitement that comes with winning. You hear people say ‘the fun is in the winning' and it definitely is.”

The Broncos as a team have looked noticeably more improved, and Courtland Sutton says that seeing that improvement is also enjoyable.

“I think the biggest thing is seeing it be a team effort. It's every aspect of our team that's contributing to these wins,” Sutton said. “Defense is going out there and getting turnovers and getting big stops. Special teams, Marvin [Mims Jr] has been amazing with his returns. … Offensively, week by week we continue to find things that work for us.”

These wins have not come easy for the Broncos, but even with their backs against the wall, they've found ways t0 stand strong and fight back.

“I think it just speaks to the resiliency. I think it speaks to the character. It speaks to the confidence that everyone has in each other,” Sutton said on the team stepping up. “There was no flinch, no waver, from anyone on the sideline. … No one had any doubt that we were able to go out there and have success.”