Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons made a bold declaration about wideout Courtland Sutton after their victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons made a bold proclamation after their 21-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11: Courtland Sutton is a sure-handed wideout.

“Justin Simmons on Courtland Sutton: ‘He's one of the best 50-50 ball catchers I've seen,'” per DNVR Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens.

Courtland Sutton caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Russell Wilson in Denver's 21-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

The Broncos spotted the ball 1st-and-10 on the Vikings' 16-yard line with 1:08 left in the game. Wilson somehow eluded an all-out blitz from the Vikings pass rush. Courtland Sutton ran an out route with Minnesota cornerback Mekhi Blackmon in hot pursuit.

Sutton leaped higher than Blackmon as both of them made a play for the ball. The Broncos wideout eventually prevailed and hauled in the game-winning touchdown.

RUSSELL WILSON FINDS COURTLAND SUTTON TO STEAL THE LEAD 😱 Broncos now up 21-20 with about a minute left in the 4th quarter vs. the Vikings.pic.twitter.com/5x0S7i4ugR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2023

The sellout crowd at Empower Field at Mile High erupted in unison. Sutton's improbable score prompted Justin Simmons to make his bold proclamation after the game.

Courtland Sutton finished the game with 66 receiving yards and one touchdown on four receptions.

Courtland Sutton and the Broncos have been on a roll

Sutton's heroics come less than a week after he made an astonishing play against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. Sutton caught a pass from Russell Wilson and recorded an incredible toe-drag catch in the second quarter. Denver beat Buffalo, 24-22.

The Broncos started the season as one of the NFL's worst teams. Denver won just one of five games through the first six weeks of the season. It seems the Broncos were on pace to miss the postseason for the eighth straight year.

All of a sudden, Denver (5-5) has won four in a row and finds itself in the thick of the AFC Wild Card chase.

Truly, Sean Payton and his troops have been the epitome of resilience the past four weeks.