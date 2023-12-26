Payton keeping it real when talking about the Broncos offense.

The Denver Broncos have started to figure things out as the season rolls on, but they've now hit another cold spell, losing two in a row and falling to 7-8 in the process. While their defense is nothing to write home about, the offense is clearly a major problem, ranking 26th in the league in total yards and 16th in points.

Following a 26-23 defeat to the lowly New England Patriots over the weekend, head coach Sean Payton got brutally honest on Tuesday about his offense. Via Nick Kosmider:

“So many times when we look at some of that stuff, it's self-inflicted problems. That has to get cleaned up. … Right now, we're average to below-average in a lot of things offensively because it isn't good enough.”

Russell Wilson has looked better at times, but overall, the Broncos simply aren't doing enough to win ball games on a consistent basis. For example on Sunday, they had the chance to complete the comeback late in the fourth quarter when they took over possession at their own 39-yard line but went three-and-out before the Patriots scored themselves.

Denver is not capitalizing on their opportunities and that's a big reason they will likely miss out on the playoffs. Sure, Wilson has played much better in 2023 compared to last season, but the organization brought him in to take them to the postseason, not miss it. Honestly, it will be interesting to see if the Broncos try to trade him in the offseason and go in a different direction.