The Denver Broncos collapsed against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 16. After leading at the half 21-13, the Broncos went without a touchdown for the remainder of the game. Head coach Sean Payton was noticeably frustrated in the postgame presser.

“Disappointing loss,” Payton said afterwards, per Zac Stevens of thednvr.com.

Payton, who previously emphasized the penalties issue that's been hindering their success throughout the season, stated that the team needs to be “smarter” following the 34-27 comeback loss against the Chargers.

“It keeps continuing so we got to do a better job coaching… It's not like it's new. It'll cost you,” Payton said.

It's never easy when a team gives away a crucial win to a division rival, especially the one who's trying to come after the same AFC Wild Card spot. Nevertheless, Payton and Co. are still in decent shape at 9-6, but are now officially in must-win territory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

The Broncos' penalties scattered throughout the loss

The Broncos had a difficult time on defense throughout the night. As tremendous of a job that Payton has done this season, ensuring that the defense was stout and keeping things balanced offensively with rookie Bo Nix running the show, this team still manages to revert to previous blunders.

Heading into a matchup where a playoff spot could've been clinched, the belief was that the Broncos would be sharp. The offense looked the latter to start the first half. Nix only needed 10 plays to drive 72 yards for an Audric Estime rushing touchdown on their opening drive. Even when the Chargers responded with a score of their own, the Broncos looked to be in command.

Instead, seven penalties which gave the Chargers 61 advantageous yards that paved the way to their huge comeback was the outcome. And now, it's back to the drawing board and the practice field to continue harping on these same mistakes before it ends their season.