The Mile High City's lengthy dry spell is not over yet. With a chance to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since the 2015-16 NFL season, the Denver Broncos (9-6) wilted in the second half and fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 34-27. A wacky and rare fair-catch free kick dampened a hot start for Sean Payton's group and portended a dismal ending to their Thursday Night Football matchup.

The Broncos' inability to score a touchdown in the final 30 minutes of game time (held to two field goals), along with a concerning vulnerability against chunk plays, results in them sliding back to the final AFC Wild Card slot. They are leaving the door ajar for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and their Week 17 opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bo Nix played respectably, completing 29-of-40 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns, but he is dissatisfied with how the offense executed coming out of halftime. The rookie quarterback is also not downplaying the importance of next Sunday's game in Paycor Stadium.

“No excuses,” Nix told the media after the loss, per the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson. “We got to move the ball better… We know this next one is the most important.”

Broncos cannot lose their edge now

Denver's wait for postseason football could end with a win versus the Bengals (6-8), but it has issues that must be addressed before the pivotal showdown. The Broncos found early success in LA by trusting their running backs, which helped them score touchdowns on their first three drives. Strangely, however, head coach Sean Payton veered away from the rushing game in the second half. Variety is an essential part of any offensive strategy, especially one that involves a rookie signal-caller.

Although Bo Nix has shown remarkable growth this year, he still has plenty to grasp. Masking limitations in high-stakes competition while also facilitating development is a demanding challenge that few franchises can effectively overcome. Still, it is a dilemma the Broncos and their fans are grateful to be faced with during the final stretch of the campaign.

Denver will reflect on its TNF missteps and devise a plan that can finally get the franchise back to the postseason.