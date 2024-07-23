The Denver Broncos are finally gaining a new identity under head coach Sean Payton. Denver parted ways with Russell Wilson and drafted QB Bo Nix as the future of the franchise. Expectations should be high for Nix and the Broncos in year one, even though they play in a tough AFC West division. Thankfully, it sounds like some of the team's top offensive weapons are entering training camp with a good bill of health.

Head coach Sean Payton gave a handful of updates on a few injury situations surrounding Denver's skill position players.

First, Sean Payton confirmed via NFL.com that tight end Greg Dulcich plans to begin practicing this week. Dulcich has suffered from hamstring issues, but should be set to begin practicing soon.

Second is Courtland Sutton. Sutton staged a holdout earlier this spring, so there was fear that he would skip the beginning of training camp. However, Payton said Sutton will report to training camp.

“He'll be here and ready to go,” Payton said when asked about Courtland Sutton.

Finally, Payton gave an update on rookie running back Audric Estime. He suffered a knee injury during OTAs. Thankfully, Payton confirmed that he will be ready to practice.

It is great to hear that the Broncos don't have many lingering injuries to worry about at the start of training camp.

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos decide to pay Quinn Meinerz a huge contract extension

The Denver Broncos are finally starting to build the nucleus of their long-term vision. Denver recently agreed to terms with one of their best offensive linemen.

The Broncos have extended guard Quinn Meinerz on a four-year, $80 million contract. According to Adam Schefter, the deal includes $45 million in guarantees. Meinerz should stay in Denver through the 2028 season.

Sean Payton had nothing but good things to say about Meinerz earlier this offseason.

“I thought he had a really good year,” Payton said about Meinerz in June. “I remember when he came out [of college], and when a player [went] to the AFC, maybe you lose track a little bit. I thought he played exceptionally well. Certainly, he’s a powerful, sticky run blocker. He does a lot of things extremely well. I think he loves it. He loves the process, which is half the battle. So I love that he’s our right guard.”

Denver drafted Meinerz in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Meinerz will play this season on the final year of his rookie contract before his extension kicks in. After 2024, Meinerz will rank among the highest-paid guards in the NFL.

Meinerz grabbed headlines as a draft prospect due to his bizarre training regimen. His senior season was canceled due to COVID-19, so Meinerz had to get creative to keep himself in football shape. He recorded himself doing whatever he could to stay in shape, including working out in the woods by knocking trees over.

This attention helped him receive an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl, where he was one of the standout prospects. The rest is history.

We look forward to seeing Meinerz destroy defensive linemen in Denver for a long time.