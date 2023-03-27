New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton spoke on referees in the NFL, and mainly the roughing the passer calls, which is a contentious issue.

“Well I think we’re going to vote on one of them this week,” Sean Payton said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “Okay look I heard the report at the end of the season but the roughing the passer is still is I’m not going to say a crisis, but whatever the next, let’s say crisis level five. I’d say that level three. It’s something we got to be better at and you know, there weren’t just two, I’ve seen eight on film that. So how do we handle that?”

The new Broncos coach said that it is hard to get all of the crews on the same page when it comes to rules.

“You know, I think the big thing and I think the NFL even said this, you know, how do we get 17 crews seeing things the same way?” Payton said, via Pelissero. “So it’s not just one crew. It’s like, that’s a challenge in any endeavor to get 17 groups of people to act behave react, the same way and see things the same way, you know.”

Payton said that one of the potential ways that the roughing the passer situation could be addressed is giving teams the ability to challenge roughing the passer calls.

Previous reports indicate that the NFL is unlikely to vote to make roughing the passer calls reviewable. There could be skepticism that it would work out due to the way it went when pass interference became reviewable in the 2019 season.

Payton sees the status of roughing the passer as an issue, although not a huge crisis. It does not seem that there will be major changes to address the situation this offseason.