The Denver Broncos' playoff hopes took a significant hit when they lost 42-17 to the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

The game was marred with many offensive and defensive mistakes by the Broncos. Defensively, they had little answer to stopping some of the Lions' biggest offensive stars. Offensively, the Broncos had multiple opportunities that they couldn't cash in on.

In one sequence in the third quarter, Denver had two potential touchdowns called back by the referees. One was on a run by Jaleel McLaughlin, which the referees marked short of the goal line, despite evidence that he crossed it. The other potential touchdown was called back on a run by Michael Burton, where offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz was called offsides.

The offsides call on Meinerz set social media ablaze, with many angry over the botched call.

As Adam Schefter's tweet suggested, head coach Sean Payton was indeed angry. Very angry, in fact. The botched referee calls and not being able to capitalize on the scoring opportunities had Payton seeing red. Footage surfaced of Payton laying into quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline. It looked like Payton was chewing out Wilson, and Wilson was just sitting there and listening.

The Broncos head coach was peppered with questions about the outburst postgame.

“I was upset about the call. Simple,” Payton said. “That's it.”

Payton was further questioned on the matter, and he made it clear he didn't want to elaborate.

“What I talk to Russell about is none of your business,” Payton retorted.

Wilson was also asked about the encounter but chose not to reveal any information. Instead, he found something positive from it.

“We all want to score there, and that’s our focus,” the Broncos QB said. “We want a coach who is passionate.”