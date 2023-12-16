Dulcich can't catch a break.

The injury bug just cannot stop biting Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich.

Dulcich has battled a myriad of injuries for the majority of his short career in the NFL. Dulcich was drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, but he's seen very little playing time due to injuries.

Coming out of college, Dulcich had a history of hamstring injuries. However, the Broncos decided to roll the dice on the very athletic tight end in the draft. Unfortunately, hamstring issues have been one of the main reasons why Dulcich hasn't seen the field much. In his rookie season hampered by injury, Dulcich finished with 33 catches for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

Dulcich's 2023 season started poorly when he suffered another hamstring injury in Week 1, and was placed on injured reserve. He was activated off IR on October 12, but reinjured his hamstring nine days later and was placed back on IR.

Here we are entering Week 15, and Dulcich started his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. He fully participated in practice on Wednesday, but was held out on Thursday due to a new foot injury.

“I would be the last one to ask,” Payton said when asked about Dulcich's injury. “We’ve studied body weight, gait, how he runs, and what’s different from college. He’s flown everywhere with his rehab. I do think we have a really good handle relative to moving forward. He’s seen a lot of specialists.”

“He’s been really diligent — extremely diligent — in the recovery and everything he’s needed to do.”

Dulcich has officially been ruled out against the Broncos' Saturday primetime matchup against the Detroit Lions.