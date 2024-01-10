Will Russell Wilson be in a Broncos uniform for the 2024-25 season?

The Denver Broncos had a roller-coaster 2023-24 NFL season. Denver started the year 1-5 but rallied to finish the season at 8-9. Veteran QB Russell Wilson was benched mid-season after a cold stretch, but he could return to the Broncos roster. Head coach Sean Payton discussed Wilson's prospects on Tuesday.

Sean Payton gave Broncos reporters a brief message about Russell Wilson's future

Payton was asked if there was a scenario where Wilson could return to the team. He said yes and offered this simple statement:

“That final decision has not been made yet,” Payton said, per Chris Tomasson. It seems the Broncos are mulling their options at the quarterback position after Wilson's late cold stretch.

Denver may not have achieved its full potential, but the veteran QB was fairly productive in his 12th season. Willson amassed 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns while boasting a QBR of 50.7. He threw the ninth-most TDs in the league, per ESPN.

The Broncos are in an odd position. They can go all in on a rebuild and focus on developing their young talent, or they can run things back with veterans like Wilson at the helm. The Broncos have more decisions to make about their roster before the 2024-25.

Jerry Jeudy has been criticized by fans and analysts for failing to take a major step in his fourth season with the franchise. Still, like Wilson, Jeudy had a fair production. Nevertheless, Denver retains its desire to take its team to the next level though.

Regardless of what happens with the roster, Denver has one goal: to win.