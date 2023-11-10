Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is pulling out all the stops to help motivate his team down the stretch of the season.

Head coach Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have slowly begun to turn things around in the 2023 NFL season after what was an abysmal start. Although the team still sits two games below .500 on the year, the Broncos have churned out two victories in a row over the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, and now Payton appears to be intent on doing whatever he can to help his team complete what would be an amazing in-season turnaround.

Recently, Payton got real about Denver's needs as the season enters its second half, particularly if they are going to make a shocking appearance in the upcoming NFL postseason.

“The attention to the details, the preparation and all the little things that we have to be maniacal with and understand,” said Payton, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. “I use that term, ‘the fine line between a groove and a rut.’ You’re always that one step away from one.”

The Broncos got off to a horrible start in Payton's first year after joining the team this past offseason. The Broncos lost each of their first three games, including one to the Miami Dolphins by a mind numbing 50 point margin, before finally getting into the win column against the Chicago Bears.

Although Denver isn't exactly lighting the world on fire, they did put up an extremely impressive defensive display against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in their last contest before entering the bye week.

Up next for Denver is a date with the Buffalo Bills on November 13.