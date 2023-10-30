The Denver Broncos are in last place in their division, allowed 70 points in a game this year and have been entangled in trade rumors since the offseason. So, they must be sellers ahead of the NFL's Oct. 31 deadline, right? One momentous, drought-ending win might have just drastically changed the organization's plans.

“We’re not openly, or even remotely, shopping anyone,” head coach Sean Payton said, per Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper. Have the Broncos officially turned a corner?

Earning their first victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in over eight years might suggest as much. Russell Wilson looked confident, Jerry Jeudy was effective and the defense stifled Patrick Mahomes en route to a stunning 24-9 upset this past Sunday. In other words, unequivocal negatives looked like clear positives.

Payton was brought into Denver to spark immediate change. It took a month-and-a-half of dismal football, but one cannot deny the visible turnaround this franchise is undergoing. Playoffs are still currently out of grasp, but it might be most practical for Payton to roll with his current roster.

Jeudy, who felt like a definite trade candidate just a week ago, could be solidifying his position in the Broncos receiving core after a clutch effort. He recorded only two catches, but they enabled the team to capture momentum early. Productive players must be welcomed by this regime, as a big roster overhaul doesn't ostensibly align with the Sean Payton hiring.

He is here to work out the kinks, not tear everything down. Based on Denver's steadfast stance on the NFL trade deadline, that appears to be happening.