The NFL has chosen not to flex the Denver Broncos out of consecutive upcoming primetime games against the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

With great power comes great responsibility. The folks at the NFL making scheduling decisions have great power, but for some reason, are refusing to exercise it. As a result, viewers better get used to watching the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos, anticipated to be a contender in their first season with Sean Payton as head coach, were chosen to face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 10. Week 11's original slate had the Broncos facing off against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

The league has the option to flex out of certain matchups, but have decided to stay pat on those, per the Broncos' Aric DiLalla.

Denver is currently 3-5 and in last place in the AFC West. Its -54 point differential is the second-worst of any AFC team.

The Week 10 decision is more defensible. The Bills were seen as legitimate Super Bowl contenders entering this season, and possess plenty of star power with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Von Miller.

Although they are 5-3, they've flashed the talent and big-game experience to make for compelling viewing regardless of their middling record.

The NFL declining to flex out of the Vikings-Broncos is a bit of a strange one, however. The Vikings probably looked like a better option before the season started, coming off of a 2022 in which they won 13 games.

But the team is down its two biggest stars at the moment. One of them certainly will not be back in two weeks.

QB Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles injury in Minnesota's Week 8 victory over the Green Bay Packers. He is done for the season as a result.

The Vikes have also been without star receiver Justin Jefferson since Week 6 because of a hamstring injury. Head coach Kevin O'Connell recently expressed some uncertainty about Jefferson's return date.

Maybe the NFL has faith that the Broncos will turn their season around. After all, a 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs wasn't a bad start.