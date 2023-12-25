Can Jerry Jeudy make a comeback from his Week 16 fantasy football letdown?

The Denver Broncos struggled against the New England Patriots in their Week 16 NFL matchup. The Broncos were down late in the fourth quarter and lost on a field goal. One Broncos player also struggled, at least according to fantasy football owners. Jerry Jeudy's off-day has fantasy managers in shambles after his subpar performance.

Fantasy football managers are upset at Jerry Jeudy's performance in the Broncos-Patriots game

Jeudy ended Sunday night with 13 yards on one reception. He was devoid of action during Denver's battle against the Patriots. Thus, his fantasy football score did not hit as high as managers wanted it to. As a result, fans on social media have spawned a variety of amusing reactions:

Jerry Jeudy tonight pic.twitter.com/jG3CgUxEqU — Chris (ACES BACK TO BACK CHAMPS) (@chris_bucks34) December 25, 2023

No Cortland Sutton, raises the question where is Jerry jeudy? pic.twitter.com/ehSXOl6wEL — Cayden Bailey (@Cayden_JB) December 25, 2023

This is not the first time the fourth-year wide receiver has been criticized for his performance. Many expected Jeudy to make a greater leap in 2023, given he was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft. Even former WR legend Steve Smith expressed disapproval of Jeudy's play.

However, Jeudy has still managed to put up somewhat respectable stats. The 24-year-old has amassed 581 yards and a touchdown on 45 receptions. He has not been the lead receiver Broncos fans wanted him to be, but he still makes an effort.

His effort against the Patriots will not be let off easy by fantasy football managers though:

Jerry Jeudy only getting one gift for Christmas this year pic.twitter.com/muwbDfg0dl — Mikey O’ver (@MikeyOver1) December 25, 2023

The Broncos had to settle for a loss during their down-to-the-wire Week 16′ matchup. Yet, there is time for the team to end the season on a positive note with wins in its last matchups. Will Jerry Jeudy have a breakout game before the end of the year?