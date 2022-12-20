By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is in poor health, suffering from pneumonia and liver cancer, according to his former teammates in Denver in Derek Wolfe and Orlando Franklin.

In a tweet sent out Tuesday, Franklin asked for prayers for Hillman, saying that the former Broncos rushing leader is in ” hospice and not doing well.”

Hillman is best known for his 2015 performance for the Broncos. That season, he led Denver with 863 rushing yards to go with seven touchdowns on 207 carries. That same season, the Broncos won the Super Bowl. Hillman teamed up with CJ Anderson that season to form one of the most dynamic 1-2 backfield punches in the NFL. While Hillman led the Broncos in rushing yards, Anderson was not that far behind him with 720 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 152 carries.

Wolfe also said on 104.3 The Fan that Hillman is not in a very good state.

“He’s got bad liver cancer and he’s in hospice now,” Wolfe said on The Drive on Tuesday. “It’s not looking good. He has pneumonia and I’m putting it out there just to send positive vibes his way.”

Hillman played for a total of four seasons with the Broncos, who selected him in the third round (67th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. In 48 games with the Broncos, Hillman collected a total of 1,979 rushing yards and 12 rushing scores, while averaging 4.0 yards per carry.

After his stint with the Broncos, Hillman played for the Minnesota Vikings and the San Diego Chargers. He was also signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 but was waived months later.